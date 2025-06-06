What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for VersaBank Q2 Earnings?

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for VersaBank in a report released on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for VersaBank’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VersaBank’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.52%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VBNK. Roth Mkm downgraded VersaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $10.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of VersaBank in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VBNK

VersaBank Price Performance

Shares of VBNK opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. VersaBank has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60.

VersaBank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is 6.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of VersaBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of VersaBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.