What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for GENK FY2025 Earnings?

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for GEN Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for GEN Restaurant Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GEN Restaurant Group’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.09 million.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group Trading Down 4.0%

GEN Restaurant Group stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.67. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GEN Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GEN Restaurant Group news, Director Michael Cowan bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,751.10. The trade was a 719.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 148,506 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 266,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 248.8% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81,393 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 67,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 42,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.