What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Hexcel Q3 Earnings?

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

