What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for TSE:MFI Q2 Earnings?

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maple Leaf Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Maple Leaf Foods’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Maple Leaf Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.80.

Shares of MFI opened at C$27.76 on Thursday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$19.61 and a 52 week high of C$28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.45, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently 324.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Olajumoke Fagbemi sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.33, for a total value of C$94,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at C$737.24. This trade represents a 99.23% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

