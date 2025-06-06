What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for CFR FY2027 Earnings?

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.60. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE CFR opened at $126.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $94.09 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $560.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.57 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson acquired 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,876.85. This represents a 50.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 122,282.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,949,000 after buying an additional 1,005,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $69,591,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 350.8% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 518,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,359,000 after buying an additional 403,387 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $46,223,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13,334.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 281,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after buying an additional 279,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.