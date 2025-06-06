Winchester Bancorp, Inc./MD/’s (NASDAQ:WSBK) Quiet Period Will Expire on June 11th

Winchester Bancorp, Inc./MD/’s (NASDAQ:WSBK – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 11th. Winchester Bancorp, Inc./MD/ had issued 3,997,012 shares in its initial public offering on May 2nd. The total size of the offering was $39,970,120 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Winchester Bancorp, Inc./MD/ Stock Performance

Winchester Bancorp, Inc./MD/ stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. Winchester Bancorp, Inc./MD/ has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Insider Transactions at Winchester Bancorp, Inc./MD/

In other Winchester Bancorp, Inc./MD/ news, CEO John A. Carroll purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $244,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,250. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Preston Hood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,800. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Winchester Bancorp, Inc./MD/

Winchester Bancorp, MHC will be formed as the Massachusetts-chartered mutual holding company of Winchester Bancorp, Inc in connection with the reorganization of Winchester Savings Bank into the “two-tier”mutual holding company form of organization. Upon completion of the reorganization and offering, Winchester Bancorp, MHC will own 55% of Winchester Bancorp, Inc’s common stock.

