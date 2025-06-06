WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93.

