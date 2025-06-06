WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.41 and last traded at $39.63. 63,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 74,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $554.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 320,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 89,662.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,519 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Dynamic International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

