Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.15.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Friday, May 9th.

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $55,496.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,075.43. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,913,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after buying an additional 2,989,503 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth about $6,586,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,329,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,958 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,402,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,050,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 995,020 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.29. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

