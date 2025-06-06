Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
WDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.
NYSE:WDS opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Woodside Energy Group has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.63.
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.
