Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.56 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.66). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.66), with a volume of 37,924 shares.

Xaar Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.83. The company has a market cap of £96.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Xaar (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Xaar had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xaar plc will post 4.968795 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Sutton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($7,129.28). Also, insider Paul James acquired 14,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,943.47 ($13,502.81). 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

