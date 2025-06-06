Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $697.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.10. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

Insider Activity

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,353,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,559.30. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XERS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xeris Biopharma

About Xeris Biopharma

(Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.