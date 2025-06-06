XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Short Interest Update

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 8,080,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

XPO Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. XPO has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.18. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.92.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at XPO

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in XPO by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,641,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,034,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 79,393 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in XPO by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,753,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,812,000 after purchasing an additional 91,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 17.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,052,000 after purchasing an additional 306,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on XPO from $148.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on XPO in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

