Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $167.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

YUM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day moving average of $142.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,177.35. This trade represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $1,028,160.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,484.01. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,564 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

