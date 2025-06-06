Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $18.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.74. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $18.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

JPM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $261.78 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

