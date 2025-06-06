Zacks Research Forecasts TC Energy’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Veritas raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TRP stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.6142 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

