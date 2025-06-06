Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Bread Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s FY2027 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

Bread Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 947.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.