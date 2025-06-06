Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Bread Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s FY2027 earnings at $9.53 EPS.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Bread Financial Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.92%.
Bread Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 947.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
