Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for ACGL FY2026 Earnings

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $9.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.51. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACGL. UBS Group cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $94.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 579,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,452,284.18. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

