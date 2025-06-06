Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for LOW Earnings

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.40 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

NYSE LOW opened at $227.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.95. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 394,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,450,000 after purchasing an additional 78,695 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

