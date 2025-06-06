Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for SPG Earnings

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Simon Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.20.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,059,505,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $724,937,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 133.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,206,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,758,000 after buying an additional 1,718,398 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,592,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.