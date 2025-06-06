Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EDIT. HC Wainwright started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.36.

Editas Medicine Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 340.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($76.00) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 15,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $26,130.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,282 shares in the company, valued at $482,085.04. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,364 shares of company stock worth $28,146 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

