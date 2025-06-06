ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 6.30% of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.

