Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BTIG Research Analyst Says

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $298.00 to $329.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZS. Bank of America upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.76.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $300.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,203.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.81 and its 200 day moving average is $208.86. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $303.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,057,500. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

