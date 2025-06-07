10,027 Shares in Global X Brazil Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BRAZ) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Brazil Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BRAZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Global X Brazil Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Global X Brazil Active ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global X Brazil Active ETF stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. Global X Brazil Active ETF has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $26.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.08.
Global X Brazil Active ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Brazil Active ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Brazil Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BRAZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Brazil Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Brazil Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.