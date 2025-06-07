10,027 Shares in Global X Brazil Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BRAZ) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Brazil Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BRAZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Global X Brazil Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Brazil Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Brazil Active ETF stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. Global X Brazil Active ETF has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $26.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Brazil Active ETF Company Profile

The Global X Brazil Active ETF (BRAZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in a concentrated portfolio of Brazilian equities. The fund uses bottom-up, fundamental analysis to actively select and manage its holdings.

