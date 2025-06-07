14,000 Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,187,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,262,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $4,699,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bally’s by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 496,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.96.

Bally’s Price Performance

Shares of BALY stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $1.34. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 79.10%. The company had revenue of $580.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bally’s

(Free Report)

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.