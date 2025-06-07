14,924 Shares in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alarum Technologies by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $595,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alarum Technologies from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Alarum Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ALAR stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Alarum Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 million. Alarum Technologies had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 22.21%.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

