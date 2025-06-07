22,071 Shares in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM) Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000.

Get BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCMM opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.40. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $52.73.

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Increases Dividend

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3202 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is a boost from BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital preservation and current income. The fund invests in a pool of loans to private, middle market companies PCMM was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.