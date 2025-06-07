2,378 Shares in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

BGRN stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

