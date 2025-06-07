27,266 Shares in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 39,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $29,045.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,071.36. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $27,717.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,723.56. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,504 shares of company stock valued at $116,275. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Airgain in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Airgain from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

