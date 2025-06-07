358 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CAVA Group by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $887,351.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,858,810.61. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,518,352.48. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA opened at $79.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.08. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $172.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.83 and a beta of 2.77.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAVA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAVA Group

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.