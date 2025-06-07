4,080 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,722 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,302 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $4,353,755.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,796.90. This trade represents a 42.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $89,863.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,814.45. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,367 shares of company stock valued at $25,227,888. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

HIMS opened at $56.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 128.28 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

