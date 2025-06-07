40,809 Shares in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CURB. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,497,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,575,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,894,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,890,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.68.

Curbline Properties Stock Up 0.4%

CURB opened at $22.76 on Friday. Curbline Properties has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

