4,884 Shares in Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter.

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Price Performance

Shares of MAGX opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81. Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $53.81.

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Profile

The Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) through derivative instruments such as swaps.

