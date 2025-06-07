51,305 Shares in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.52% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QFLR opened at $29.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $297.46 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Dividend Announcement

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

