6,796 Shares in Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONIT. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onity Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,026,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onity Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onity Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,178,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,163,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONIT opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.89. Onity Group has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 26.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28.

Onity Group ( NYSE:ONIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $249.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.63 million. Onity Group had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Onity Group will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ONIT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Onity Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onity Group in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

