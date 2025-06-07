681 Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 681 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.78. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,138.30. The trade was a 20.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

