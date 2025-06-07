7,013 Shares in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,510,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $169.94 million, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31.

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

