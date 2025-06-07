7,323 Shares in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NWLG stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.20.

About Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF

The Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NWLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US large-cap stocks screened for both growth and positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

