74,700 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 74,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 528.1% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,688 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 392.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 637,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 507,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 109,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Heather C. Getz sold 65,456 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $144,003.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,919,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,402.80. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Devivo sold 320,215 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $781,324.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,249,789 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,485.16. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Butterfly Network Trading Up 5.1%
NYSE:BFLY opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.98.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 129.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%. On average, analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.
