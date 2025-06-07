8,073 Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Arko by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 240,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 97,069 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Arko by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 110,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 32,492 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arko by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arko by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Arko in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arko from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Arko from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Arko Price Performance

Shares of ARKO opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

