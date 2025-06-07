8,169 Shares in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Aging Population ETF stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

