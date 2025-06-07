9,168 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

