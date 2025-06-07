ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACAD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

ACAD stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,887.50. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $314,633.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,769.10. This represents a 48.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,273 shares of company stock valued at $653,182 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,203,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,594 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,845,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,769,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 54,899 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,700,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,547,000 after acquiring an additional 574,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,935,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

