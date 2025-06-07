Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 255.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,611 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,802,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 665,112 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 587,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Accolade by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,513,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 309,201 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Accolade by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Stock Performance

Accolade stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.03 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

