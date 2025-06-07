Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,214 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 804.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 110,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATNM opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.27. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

ATNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

