Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 192.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $269.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.81 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.25.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.60.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

