Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 326,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,780 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94,623 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,526,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 869,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,483,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $75.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.15% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jones Trading downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.00 to $0.46 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.52.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

