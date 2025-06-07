Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 10,307.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,672 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Addus HomeCare worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 204.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,540. This represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $136.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.51.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

