AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.25.

A number of analysts have commented on AER shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in AerCap by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $116.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.55. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. AerCap has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $117.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

AerCap declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

