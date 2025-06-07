AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $146.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.50.

AVAV stock opened at $190.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $236.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 109.71 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. This trade represents a 20.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

